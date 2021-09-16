By Honeywell | September 16, 2021

Honeywell announced Sept. 15 the completion of a commercial refinery trial with Preem AB for co-processing of biomass-based pyrolysis oil in a fluidized catalytic cracking (FCC) unit. Utilizing UOP’s proprietary bioliquid feed system with Optimix GF Feed Distributor, pyrolysis oil was successfully co-processed in the FCC at Preem’s Lysekil refinery to produce partially renewable transportation fuel.

This test marks the sixth commercial co-processing trial conducted by UOP worldwide of this technology in an FCC and the first pyrolysis oil co-processing trial in Scandinavia using UOP’s Optimix GF Feed Distributor technology.

“Preem's production of renewable petrol is an important piece of the puzzle that Sweden must solve to achieve the climate goals,” said Peter Abrahamsson, head of sustainable development at Preem AB. “Residual products from our Swedish forests have a unique potential and this is an exciting step in our work to develop the fuel of the future.”

To meet Sweden’s long-term goals of greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions, fuel suppliers must reduce the carbon intensity of transportation fuels. Co-processing of biomass-based pyrolysis oil is one method to reduce the carbon intensity of transport fuels at the refinery compared to blending of biofuels downstream. Pyrolysis oil produced from sustainable solid biomass materials such as sawdust or agricultural residuals is a low carbon feedstock suitable for refinery upgrading. Biomass-based pyrolysis oil can qualify as an Annex IX Part A feedstock under the European Union Renewable Energy Directive, which is directly supported by Sweden’s Integrated Energy and Climate Plan. Pyrolysis oil co-processed in an FCC is an economically attractive method of meeting RED biofuel mandates for Advanced Biofuels.

“UOP is excited to support Preem for the production of low-carbon transportation fuels” said Ben Owens, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Sustainable Technology Solutions. “FCC co-processing of biomass-based pyrolysis oil is an integrated production solution using existing refinery infrastructure to convert sustainable feeds into advanced biofuels.”

FCC co-processing technology is part of a portfolio of renewable fuel solutions offered by the Sustainable Technology Solutions group at Honeywell UOP. Using the UOP Optimix GF Feed Distributor system, many types of bioliquids can be successfully co-processed in an FCC unit. Refinery co-processing is one method for meeting biofuel mandates and produce low carbon fuels.