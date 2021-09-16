ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA currently predicts soybean yields will average 50.6 bushels per acre in this year, up 0.6 bushels from the August forecast and up 0.4 bushels when compared to 2020, according to the agency’s latest Crop Production report, released Sept. 10.

USDA’s National Agriculture Statistics Service currently forecasts record high soybean yields for Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

U.S. farmers are expected to harvest 86.4 million areas of soybeans this year, down less than 1 percent when compared to the August forecast, but up 5 percent when compared to the area harvested last year. Planted area is estimated at 87.2 million acres, up 5 percent from 2020.