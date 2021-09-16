ADVERTISEMENT

The White House Office of Management and Budget has now scheduled 16 meetings with interested parties to discuss a proposed rule to set renewable volume obligations (RVOs) under the Renewable Fuel Standard, up from 12 meetings that had been scheduled as of Sept. 7.

The U.S EPA on Aug. 26 delivered a proposed rule to set RFS RVOs to the OMB. OMB review marks a final step before a proposed rule is released for public comment.

Under RFS statute, the EPA is required to finalize RVOs for a particular compliance year by Nov. 30 of the preceding year. Despite that statutory deadline, the EPA failed to propose or finalize an RVO for compliance year 2021. As such, the proposed rule is expected to address RVOs for both compliance years 2021 and 2022. The EPA, however, has not confirmed which compliance years the proposed rule will address.

“The proposal aims to get the RFS program back on track by setting targets that are forward looking and growth oriented, while addressing challenges stemming from decisions made under the prior Administration,” the EPA said in a statement on Aug. 30. “As we move toward a final rule, EPA will continue to engage with all RFS stakeholders to gather input and understand their concerns so that the final rule can achieve the program’s objectives while responding to the multiple dynamics affecting the program.”

Under Executive Order 12866, the OMB’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs meets on regulatory actions with any interested party to discuss issues on a rule under review. To date, 12 E.O. 12866 meetings have been scheduled regarding the proposed RFS rulemaking.

Newly scheduled meetings include two scheduled for Sept. 16, including one with the American Bakers Association and working coalition of the food processing sector trade associations and consumer-facing companies, and a second with BTR Energy. The OMB is also currently scheduled to meet with Citgo Petroleum Corp. on Sept. 23 and Northwest Ohio Building and Construction Trades Council on Oct. 4.

The OMB on Sept. 2 met with National Biodiesel Board. The agency also met with the National Association of Truckstop Operators on Sept. 7, American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufactures on Sept. 8, Renewable Fuels Association on Sept. 8, Center for Biological Diversity on Sept. 9, American Petroleum Institute on Sept. 9, the Renewable Fuels Association on Sept. 10, the Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas on Sept. 13, World Energy on Sept. 13, Growth Energy on Sept. 14, PBF Energy on Sept. 14, the National Corn Growers Association on Sept. 15, and Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America on Sept. 15.

Additional information is available on the OMB website.