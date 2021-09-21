ADVERTISEMENT

The Surface Transportation Board on Sept. 20 announced its intent to renew the charter of the Rail Energy Transportation Advisory Committee, which provides guidance to the STB regarding rail transportation of energy resources, including biofuels, coal and petroleum.

RETAC was first established in 2007 and consists of approximately 25 voting members, excluding governmental representatives, including four representatives from biofuel feedstock growers or providers and biofuel refiners. The committee meets at least twice a year and meetings are open to the public.

Current RETAC members include representatives of CHS, South Dakota Corn Growers Association, Cargill, and Louis Dreyfus Corp.

A full copy of the STB’s notice of intent to renew the RETAC charter is available on the Federal Register website.