Chevron Corp. on Sept. 14 announced it has set new goals for renewable natural gas (RNG) production and the expansion of production capacity to produce renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as part of a larger effort to invest more capital to grow its lower carbon energy businesses.

“Chevron intends to be a leader in advancing a lower carbon future,” said Michael Wirth, Chevron’s chairman and CEO. “Our planned actions target sectors of the economy that are harder to abate and leverage our capabilities, assets, and customer relationships.”

The company aims to grow RNG production to 40,000 MMBtu per day and increase renewable fuels production capacity to 100,000 barrels per day by 2030.

A presentation published by Chevron describes progress the company is already making towards reaching those goals. To date, Chevron said it committed roughly $500 million to its RNG business and is expected to produce approximately 10,000 million BTUs per day in less than five years. That fuel is estimated to achieve an average carbon intensity feedstock store of approximately negative 250 under the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard.

For renewable fuels, Chevron said it has already increased renewable diesel sales over 30 percent, ahead of its Investor Day targets. In addition, 60 percent of the company’s U.S. terminals are now capable of renewable or biodiesel distribution. According to Chevron, the company expects all its U.S. diesel sales to have renewable or biodiesel content by the end of the decade.

A full copy of Chevron’s announcement, including a link to its Energy Transition Spotlight presentation, is available on the company’s website.