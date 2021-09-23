By Honeywell | September 23, 2021

Honeywell and Wood today announced a comprehensive package of technologies to support the effort to produce carbon-neutral aviation fuel. When used together, the technologies, which are based on Honeywell's UOP Ecofining process technology and Wood's hydrogen plant technology, could reduce lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 100 percent using certain feedstocks when compared to traditional petroleum aviation fuel.

The UOP Ecofining process technology converts waste oils, fats, and greases into Honeywell Green Jet Fuel, a drop-in replacement for jet fuel. When using a feedstock such as used cooking oils, lifecycle GHG emissions can be reduced by 80 percent at this stage compared to conventional petroleum jet fuel.

As the next step in enhancing the Ecofining process technology offering, Wood's technology will be integrated to use the byproducts of the UOP Ecofining process technology to produce renewable hydrogen, reducing lifecycle GHG emissions a further 10 percent when compared to the total GHG emissions produced by conventional petroleum jet fuel. The renewable hydrogen is then injected back into the Honeywell Ecofining process to remove feed impurities and create a cleaner burning renewable fuel.

The carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) that is generated from the production of the hydrogen can be captured and routed for permanent underground sequestration using the Honeywell H 2 Solutions technology suite, further reducing lifecycle GHG emissions an additional 10 percent when compared to the total GHG emissions produced by conventional petroleum jet fuel. The combination of technologies results in an aviation fuel that is effectively carbon neutral compared to petroleum fuels.

"The combination of these technologies from Honeywell and Wood greatly reduces fossil carbon dioxide emissions compared to traditional fuels by using byproducts to provide hydrogen for the Ecofining process," said Ben Owens, vice president and general manager of Honeywell Sustainable Technology Solutions. "As a result, a renewable fuels refinery can be essentially self-sustaining in hydrogen production while reducing the carbon intensity of the renewable fuels to very low levels."

"Wood has a rich history of collaborating on technology developments with Honeywell and together we are now producing solutions for the production of carbon-neutral renewable fuels," said Andy Hemingway, President, Energy, Optimization, and Innovation, at Wood. "This solution utilizes our long-established experience in hydrogen plant technology to help fuel producers reduce operating costs while meeting sustainability goals with proven, reliable and efficient technologies."

Recently, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Department of Transportation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and other federal government agencies worked together to introduce the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge with a goal to produce 3 billion gallons per year of sustainable aviation fuel by 2030 in the U.S. If those 3 billion gallons of SAF were produced using Honeywell's comprehensive package of technologies, it could result in the equivalent of 34 million metric tons of cumulative carbon dioxide avoided per year, depending on the oil and fat feedstock mix used.

The UOP Ecofining process has been used for commercial production of sustainable aviation fuel since 2016 by World Energy in California. The facility remains the only 100 percent renewable jet fuel unit in the world. The Ecofining technology is used in most 100 percent-biofeed units producing renewable diesel and all the licensed renewable jet fuel production in the world today. Honeywell UOP currently has licensed 22 Ecofining units in nine countries around the world, processing 12 different types of renewable feedstocks.

Wood is a FTSE 250 company and a global leader in engineering and consultancy across energy and the built environment, helping to unlock solutions to some of the world's most critical challenges. The company provides consulting, projects, and operations solutions in more than 60 countries, employing around 40,000 people. Wood is a pioneer in hydrogen production technology with an experience list of more than 120 hydrogen and synthesis gas plants worldwide. Wood's hydrogen technology, based on their unique Terrace Wall™ reforming furnace, has been selected for more than 120 hydrogen and synthesis gas plants worldwide.

Honeywell UOP (www.uop.com) is a leading international supplier and licensor of process technology, catalysts, adsorbents, equipment, and consulting services to the petroleum refining, petrochemical, and gas processing industries. Honeywell UOP is part of Honeywell's Performance Materials and Technologies strategic business group, which also includes Honeywell Process Solutions (www.honeywellprocess.com), a pioneer in automation control, instrumentation and services for the oil and gas, refining, petrochemical, chemical and other industries.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.