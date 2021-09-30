ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service released data on Sept. 30 reporting that old crop soybeans stored in all positions totaled 256 million bushels as of Sept. 1, down 51 percent when compared to Sept. 1, 2020.

Soybean stocks stored on farms totaled 68.1 million bushels, down 52 percent from a year ago. Off-farm stocks, at 188 million bushels, were down 51 percent from last September. Indicated disappearance for June-August 2021 totaled 513 million bushels, down 40 percent from the same period of last year.

With the latest marketing year complete as of Aug. 31, the USDA revised 2020 soybean production up 2 percent from the previous estimate. Soybean planted area for 2020 is revised to 83.4 million acres, with harvested area revised to 82.6 million acres. The 2020 yield, at 51 bushels per acre, is up 0.8 bushels from the previous estimate.