By Marquis Inc. | October 04, 2021

Marquis Inc. CEO Mark Marquis has announced a plan for the Marquis Industrial Park to include a soybean crushing facility, biobased chemicals and on-site carbon injection. Last week Marquis began drilling its first 5,000-foot test well to determine the total capacity available for carbon sequestration in the Mt. Simon Sandstone on its site. The Marquis Family will begin immediate development of the first of two 600 ton per day blue hydrogen and blue ammonia facilities, as well as manufacturing for carbon neutral biobased chemicals and plastics.

The Marquis Industrial Park in Hennepin, Illinois, is a 2500-acre industrial site with multiple natural gas lines, access to the electrical transmission grid, year-round river barge loading, interstate highway, and Class 1 railroad. In addition to the blue hydrogen and blue ammonia project, the plan includes a state-of-the-art soybean crushing facility to produce biobased feedstocks for the production of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuels.

Marquis commented, “I am excited about low-carbon solutions to the climate crisis however our government has failed to recognize ethanol’s value as part of the climate crisis solution. As a result, my family may reduce our exposure to the fuel-grade ethanol business.

Recently President Biden issued an executive order aiming to make half of all new cars and light duty trucks sold in 2030 electric vehicles. In addition, the Trump Administration failed to support the Renewable Fuel Standard through the excessive issuance of Small Refinery Exemptions and the Biden Administration is considering reductions in the Renewable Volume Obligations.”

For further information on the carbon injection project at the Marquis Industrial Park please visit www.marquisincorporated.com.