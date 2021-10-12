ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Senate on Oct. 7 voted to confirm Xochitl Torres Small as under secretary of rural development at the USDA. President Joe Biden nominated Small to fill the post in June 2021.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack issued a statement in support of Small’s confirmation on Oct. 12. "Representative Xochitl Torres Small's confirmation to serve as Under Secretary for Rural Development is a victory for small towns and rural communities,” he said. “As the granddaughter of migrant farm workers and a native of rural New Mexico, Representative Torres Small represents the heart and soul of rural communities. In this role, she will serve as an unwavering voice for millions of rural Americans and drive the effort to revitalize rural economies by implementing President Biden's aggressive plans under Build Back Better. I look forward to working with Representative Torres Small to further USDA's mission to advance equity and opportunity in and for rural America and I am fully confident in her ability to excel in this essential role at the Department."

USDA Rural Development administers many programs related to biofuels and bioenergy, including the Advanced Biofuels Payment Program; the Biorefinery Renewable Chemical and Biobased Product Manufacturing Assistance Program; the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program; and the Rural Energy for America Program.