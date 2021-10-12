ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA released updated data on Oct. 12 predicting that 2021 soybean production will reach a record 4.45 billion bushels, up 2 percent from the agency’s September forecast and up 5 percent from 2020.

Based on conditions as of Oct. 1, yields are expected to average 51.5 bushels per harvested acre, up 0.9 bushels from the previous forecast and up 0.5 bushels from 2020.

Acreage estimates are unchanged from September. Total planted area, at 87.2 million areas, is unchanged from the previous estimate, but up 5 percent from 2020. Area harvested for beans is forecast at 86.4 million areas, unchanged from September, but up 5 percent from last year.