By Neste | October 13, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

TripActions and Reed & Mackay, the fastest-growing travel and spend management group and Neste, the world’s leading sustainable aviation fuel producer, on Sept. 29 announced a groundbreaking global partnership to offer Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel to all TripActions Group customers. The agreement marks the first time that a corporate travel management company is able to provide customers with the option to buy sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at scale and reduce the environmental impact of their business travel.

TripActions and Reed & Mackay aim to operate at the forefront of corporate travel sustainability — becoming the world’s first travel management company group to enable customers to purchase sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) directly from the world’s largest producer and then supply it to the airlines on which they fly. In partnering with Neste, TripActions and Reed & Mackay will enable customers to reduce their carbon footprint while driving investment in this important sector.

“As a group, TripActions strongly believes in supporting the sustainability efforts of our customers,” says Ariel Cohen, TripActions co-founder and CEO. “SAF has emerged as a promising lower-emission alternative to fossil fuel and as an innovation leader, TripActions is proud to help increase its availability to our customers in support of their science-based targets.”

“Business travel is resuming again, making it more urgent than ever for companies to minimize their climate impact,” says Thorsten Lange, executive vice president of renewable aviation at Neste. “Purchasing Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel does exactly this. I hope that this new agreement with our partner TripActions will encourage many companies around the world to follow. To combat climate change, we must act now.”

The TripActions Group-Neste partnership will facilitate corporate sustainability efforts, such as the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) guidance for the aviation sector, which recognizes SAF as a solution for corporate customers to meet emissions targets for business travel through a direct purchase of SAF from a fuel producer or an airline.

Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel is made from sustainably sourced renewable waste and residue raw materials. In its neat form and over the lifecycle, Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80 percent as compared to fossil jet fuel use. The fuel enables significant reductions in flying-related emissions, giving businesses an opportunity to contribute to reportable emission reductions with Science-Based Targets (SBTs).