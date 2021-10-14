ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 77,174.3 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends greater than B30 in August, up from both 68,957.5 metric tons in July and 68,970.7 metric tons in August 2020, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Oct. 5.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to more than a half a dozen countries in August. Canada was the top destination at 70,013.1 metric tons, followed by Peru at 6,280.2 metric tons and Germany at 470.7 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports reached $123.17 million in August, up from both $77.54 million the previous month and $60.69 million during the same month of last year.

Total U.S. biodiesel exports for the first eight months of 2021 reached 474,790.6 metric tons at a value of $551.51 million, compared to 388,989.9 metric tons at a value of $305.65 million reported for the same period of last year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.