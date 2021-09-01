By Chevron Lummus Global LLC | October 20, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Chevron Lummus Global LLC on Oct. 18 announced the expansion of its technology portfolio with the addition of its new ISOTERRA process for renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from biomass sources. The two-step process involves hydrodeoxygenation of alternative feeds such as vegetable, algae, palm and used cooking oils. It is then followed by dewaxing to meet final cold flow property specifications.



ISOTERRA helps repurpose existing assets, making it ideal for revamping existing hydrotreaters to renewables service as the process can be implemented in either one or two reactor stages. The two-stage configuration allows feed and product flexibility and robustness, and the single-stage configuration provides a low CAPEX option for existing hydrotreating facilities.



“With today’s market drivers pointing towards a lower carbon future, operators need a technology that enables feed and product flexibility at low cost,” said Thad Sauvain, Global Licensing and Sales Director, Chevron Lummus Global. “Our ISOTERRA process provides those benefits to customers looking to process a wide variety of biomass sources or repurpose existing assets.”



CLG will participate in a live webcast hosted by Hydrocarbon Processing on Tuesday, October 19, 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. CDT to share more about this technology and its benefits. You can attend the webcast live or view on-demand by registering here.



CLG’s ISOTERRA technology is available for licensing worldwide. For inquiries, please visit our website, www.chevronlummus.com, or contact us below.