The U.S. EPA on Oct. 21 published updated small refinery exemption (SRE) data, reporting that there are currently 65 SRE petitions pending under the Renewable Fuel Standard, up from 62 that were pending as of mid-September.

The newly filed SRE petitions include two filed for compliance year 2021 and one for compliance year 2020. The EPA made no other changes to the SRE data published in its online SRE data dashboard.

The 65 pending SRE petitions now include one pending for compliance year 2016, one pending for compliance year 2017, three pending for compliance year 2018, 30 pending for compliance year 2019, 27 pending for compliance year 2020 and three pending for compliance year 2021.

