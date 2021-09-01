By Office of Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill. | November 04, 2021

On Nov. 3, during a House Agriculture Committee hearing on the immediate challenges to the nation’s food supply chain, Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., responded to testimony urging the U.S. EPA to set lower 2021 and 2022 renewable volume obligation (RVO) mandates for biodiesel and renewable diesel.

“Intentionally undercutting demand for domestically produced biofuels would pull the rug out from beneath our corn and soybean growers and create a whole new cascade of supply chain issues in our food, fuel and fiber sectors,” said Bustos. “This committee needs to focus on solutions for the wide array of issues that we are discussing here today, rather than on stopgap measures that could end up doing more harm than good.”

Congresswoman Bustos is a member of the House Biofuels Caucus and the lead sponsor of the bipartisan Next Generation Fuels Act, legislation that leverages greater fuel octane to reduce carbon emissions from transportation, improve air quality by reducing the use of harmful aromatics and increase demand for biofuels.

WATCH: Bustos’ full remarks from the House Agriculture Committee hearing can be found here or by clicking the image above.