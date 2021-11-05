ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 40,973.4 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater in September, down from both 77,174.3 metric tons in August and 59,904 metric tons in September 2020, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Nov. 4.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to four countries in September. Canada was the top destination at 35,628.4 metric tons, followed by Peru at 5,327.1 metric tons and New Zealand at 13.5 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports was at $57.73 million in September, down from $123.17 million in August and $57.93 million in September 2020.

Total biodiesel exports for the first nine months of this year reached 515,764.1 metric tons at a value of $609.24 million, compared to 448,893.98 metric tons at a value of $363.59 metric tons reported for the same period of last year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.