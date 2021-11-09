ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service released its latest Crop Report on Nov. 9, revising down its forecasts for soybean production and yields. The forecast areas harvested for beans was unchanged.

Soybean production for beans is forecast at 4.42 billion bushels, down 1 percent from the previous forecast, but up 5 percent from last year.

Based on conditions as of Nov. 1, yields are expected to average 51.2 bushels per harvested area, down 0.3 bushels from the October forecast but up 0.2 bushels from last year.

Area harvested for beans is forecast at 86.4 million acres, unchanged form the previous forecast, but up 5 percent from 2020.