By North Dakota Soybean Council | November 11, 2021

Farmers throughout the state of North Dakota can learn more about the fuel that powers their farm and the positive effect that their fuel choices can have on their farming operations. The North Dakota Soybean Council is partnering with MEG Corp. to host a series of workshops titled “Fueling Your Farm.” The workshops will cover important topics for the successful operation of diesel equipment, from planting through harvest, including:

•Recent Changes to Diesel Fuel •Best Practices for Preventing Fuel Problems •Diesel and Cold Weather •Biodiesel •Renewable Diesel •Biodiesel Rebate for Farmers

The workshop series kicks off in November, with additional dates and locations to be announced soon. Workshops are free to attend and include a free meal. To register, visit bit.ly/NDFuelingFarmWorkshops21.

Monday, November 29, 2021: Wahpeton

North Dakota State College of Science

800 Sixth Street, Room 87

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 30, 2021: Oakes

Growing Small Towns

Highway 32 North

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 1, 2021: Lisbon

Lisbon Bissell Golf Course

510 Main Avenue

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The workshops will be presented by Hoon Ge, president of MEG Corp. Ge is a chemical engineer with more than 35 years of experience in the petroleum and renewable fuel industries, including refining, additive formulation and alternative fuels. MEG Corp provides technical expertise to fuel distributors, fleet managers, end users and mechanics through education and technical support.

Biodiesel is a clean, renewable alternative to diesel fuel, typically blended into diesel fuel in varying ratios from 5 to 20 percent. “More than half of the biodiesel made in the U.S. is sourced from soybean oil, which adds value to each bushel of soybeans grown, supporting local farmers and businesses in North Dakota,” says Stephanie Sinner, executive director of North Dakota Soybean Council.

According to Rob Rose, NDSC treasurer, “Fuel plays an important role in farming operations, and it has changed a lot in recent years. At the workshops, attendees will learn about common diesel fuel issues and how to prevent them from occurring. Biodiesel and renewable diesel have also become popular topics in North Dakota. We’ll get a better understanding of both fuels and how, as farmers, we can support our own industry. We hope to see many farmers at these workshops.”

Register to attend online at bit.ly/NDFuelingFarmWorkshops21

North Dakota soybean farmers across the state are represented on the North Dakota Soybean Council Board, which oversees a promotion, research and marketing program funded by soybean checkoff dollars. The Council’s mission is to innovate to expand partnerships, markets, and opportunities for the success of North Dakota soybean growers.