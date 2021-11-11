By Booster Fuels Inc. | November 11, 2021

Booster, the tech-enabled energy delivery service, and Renewable Energy Group, a leading producer and provider of lower carbon fuels, on Nov. 10 announced a first-of-its-kind partnership to provide mobile delivery of renewable diesel, biodiesel and blended fuels to fleets. The service started in California in August and has the potential to grow nationally.

The Booster / REG collaboration makes low-carbon fuels more accessible to clients, with convenient mobile fueling services provided by Booster. As businesses and fleets look for more sustainable solutions, REG's biobased diesel is easy to adopt and immediately begins reducing fossil carbon emissions. Under the new partnership, REG UltraClean Blend and other renewable and biodiesel fuels will be delivered to customers via Booster's proprietary trucks, last-mile technology platform and certified drivers.

"This new service will let companies seamlessly transition their fleets to much lower-emission fuels with no equipment or infrastructure costs," said Frank Mycroft, CEO and co-founder, Booster. "Our partnership with REG will provide fleet operators with an 'easy button' to solve their sustainability, energy reliability and operational efficiency needs. Combining Booster and REG capabilities also offers fleet managers the data and intelligence required to meet increasingly ambitious environmental standards and business optimization targets."

As part of the partnership, REG will be an exclusive supplier of biobased diesel to Booster, and has become an investor in the company. Booster will also be an exclusive mobile fueler to REG and will partner with REG to explore expansion opportunities together.

"This collaboration is a perfect match for us, bringing together two innovative, sustainable solutions and building on our downstream strategy to reach customers and provide a first-class experience," said REG Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Bob Kenyon. "The energy transition is happening and this is the right place and right time for customers to adopt biobased diesel and immediately reduce emissions in an easy and efficient manner. Our investment in Booster solidifies our commitment to enabling consumers with the ability to access clean fuel choices."

Enterprise Holdings is a customer of Booster, and the company's venture capital arm, Enterprise Holdings Ventures, is a Booster investor. In addition, the company's affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, partners with Booster to deliver fuel services to small-to-medium sized fleets.

"We applaud Booster and REG for expanding service to include diverse renewable products that help existing fleets reduce environmental impact and realize their sustainability goals. This innovation is an essential component to the important vehicle decisions fleet operators make," said Brice Adamson, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Fleet Management.

The REG / Booster collaboration will initially focus on servicing fleet customers in California, starting with the San Francisco Bay Area and Orange County, with additional markets to follow.

For more information about the service and partnership, visit the Booster and REG websites.