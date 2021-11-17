By National Biodiesel Board | November 17, 2021

The National Biodiesel Board returned to in-person discussions this week in Washington, D.C., electing new governing board leaders as one act of business. The elected leaders span the biodiesel and renewable diesel industry, an important strategy as the trade association steps into its fourth decade and the organization moves to rebrand itself to represent biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel.

"This year will be critical to have strong leadership guiding our organization as we evolve to showcase all of the fuels we represent,” NBB CEO Donnell Rehagen said. “The country is demanding cleaner burning transportation and home heating fuels to reduce GHG emissions and NBB’s Governing Board will continue to play a critical role in navigating this exciting time for our industry."

Following a vote by NBB members, the following individuals will serve two-year terms:

•Chad Stone, Renewable Energy Group Inc. •Chris Hill, Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council •Dave Walton, Iowa Soybean Association •Harry Simpson, Crimson Renewable Energy LLC •Kent Engelbrecht, ADM •Mike Devine, World Energy •Ryan Pederson, North Dakota Soybean Council

Greg Anderson, Tom Brooks, Tim Keaveney, Gary Louis, Mike Rath, Rob Shaffer, Robert Stobaugh and Paul Teta remain on the board. The board elected Chad Stone as Chair, Mike Rath as Vice Chair, Rob Shaffer as 2nd Vice Chair, Harry Simpson as Treasurer, and Ryan Pederson as Secretary. Kent Engelbrecht continues his role as Past Chair.

NBB’s membership continues to diversify, with members representing the entire supply chain from feedstock production and processing to market development and fuel supply. The organization will celebrate three decades of success during its 30th anniversary in 2022 during the National Biodiesel Annual Conference & Expo.

"We’ve accomplished so much thanks to dedicated board members ̶ thank you doesn’t seem to do it justice,” Rehagen said. “Throughout our organization’s history, we’ve helped the industry overcome challenges and set a path forward toward a strong future. That would not have been possible without the leadership of our board and their ability to represent members’ perspectives from across the country."

Made from an increasingly diverse mix of resources such as recycled cooking oil, soybean oil and animal fats, biodiesel and renewable diesel are better, cleaner fuels that are available now for use in existing diesel engines without modification. NBB is the U.S. trade association representing the entire biodiesel and renewable diesel value chain, including producers, feedstock suppliers and fuel distributors.