By Sustainable Oils Inc. | November 24, 2021

Sustainable Oils Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc. on Nov 19 announced the company has purchased 45 acres in Havre, Montana. The company is close to selecting its contractor to begin construction of the planned 600,000 bushel storage and rail loading facility for its proprietary camelina grain in the first-quarter 2022.

The Havre land acquisition and new facility further expands Sustainable Oils’ presence in Montana and creates significant logistical advantages at camelina harvest for both Sustainable Oils and its contract growers.

“Montana is the headquarters and epicenter for Sustainable Oils production in North America,” said Mike Karst, Sustainable Oils president . “A dedicated grain facility in Havre provides regional contract growers added convenience and flexibility for delivery and storage of harvested camelina. With our adjacent proximity to the CHS Big Sky-Havre rail siding, we will be able to directly load unit trains of our grain to streamline transportation logistics to GCEH’s biorefinery in Bakersfield, California or other extraction plants.”

Beginning in 2022, ExxonMobil has made a five-year commitment to purchase up to 220 million gallons of renewable diesel made from GCEH’s Bakersfield Renewable Fuels refinery in California. Sustainable Oils' long-term goal is to secure contracts to grow more than 1 million acres of Sustainable Oils’ camelina varieties across Montana and the High Plains.