The Brazilian Ministry of Mines and Energy announced on Nov. 29 it will maintain the current biodiesel blend rate of 10 percent through the year 2022. An announcement issued by the government cites cost concerns as the reason for the action.

The decision was made by the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE). The government in 2020 lowered the blend rate to B10 citing an insufficient supply of fuel and high soybean prices. Blend adjustments were made in mid-2021, but were kept at a level below the statutory target of 13 percent.

The Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries (ABIOVE) and other groups are slamming CNPE’s decision, saying it will reduce employment and goes against Brazil’s greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction goals.