The USDA on Dec. 3 awarded a combined $3.1 million to eight recipients under the Higher Blends Infrastructure Inventive Program. HBIIP aims to increase the sales and use of higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel by expanding renewable fuels infrastructure.

The HBIIP awards were announced as part of a larger $633 million investment the USDA made through five programs. In addition to the $3.1 million in HBIIP awards, the agency announced $195,300 in Community Facilities Disaster Grants, $241.85 million in Electric Loans for Renewable Energy, $355.68 million in Rural Energy for America loans and grants, and $32 million in Rural Energy Saving Plans Program loans.

HBIIP awards include:

•$139,000 to Safapour Iraj (California)

•$1.77 million to Sapp Bros Petroleum Inc. (Connecticut, Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado)

•$772,800 to BDA LLC (Iowa)

•$170,000 to M Sons LLC (Illinois)

•$177,464 to Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas Inc. (Kansas)

•$15,000 t Scott A Hoard DBA Hoard Oil (Kansas)

•$84,002 to Skyland Grain LLC (Kansas)

•$38,000 to 3345 Maple Island LLC (Michigan)

A full list of awards is available on the USDA website.