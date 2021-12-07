By Advanced Biofuels Association | December 07, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Growing demand for biomass-based diesel advanced biofuels can be met with projected supply of lipid feedstocks through 2030 without encroaching on food resources, finds a new study from LMC International, commissioned by the Advanced Biofuels Association (ABFA).

The study exclusively examined the outlook for supply of lipid feedstocks to determine their ability to meet ABFA’s objectives for carbon reduction by reaching 21 billion gallons of biomass-based diesel by 2040. ABFA commissioned LMC’s analysis to offer hard data as a resource for government agencies and Congress to consider when setting future renewable volume obligation (RVO) mandates under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

To reach ABFA’s goal of 21 billion gallons of biomass-based diesel products by 2040, production will need to reach close to 9 billion gallons in 2030, requiring 32 million metric tons of lipids. Feedstock supplies available for use in the US are more than enough to meet the forecasted demand after accounting for food.

Michael McAdams, president of ABFA, said of the study, “this analysis shows conclusively that we have enough feedstock in the United States to build the biodiesel volumes currently mandated under the Renewable Fuel Standard. As we look toward our industry’s future, it’s also very encouraging to know the U.S. has the resources to expand into new renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuels applications. ABFA’s members have major projects currently in development in these spaces, and we are looking forward to seeing more production coming online each year as we work toward our 2040 goal of 21 billion gallons of biomass-based diesel.”