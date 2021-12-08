ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 29,689.5 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of greater than B30 in October, up from 15,634.4 metric tons during the same month of last year, but down from 40,973.4 metric tons the previous month, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Dec. 7.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to more than half a dozen countries in October. Canada was the top destination at 24,720.3 metric tons followed by Peru at 4,805.3 metric tons and Germany at 121.2 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports was at $48.87 million in October, down from $57.73 million the previous month, but up from $10.61 million in October 2020.

Total biodiesel exports for the first 10 months of 2021 reached 545,453.6 metric tons a value of $658.11 million, compared to 464,528.3 metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $374.2 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.