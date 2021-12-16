ADVERTISEMENT

The U.K. Trade Remedies Authority on Dec. 15 proposed to keep current anti-dumping and countervailing measure on fatty-acid mono-alkyl esters (FAME) biodiesel in place for an additional five years, but remove similar measures currently in place for renewable diesel produced from paraffinic gasoil obtained from synthesis or hydro-treatment, of non-fossil origin (HVO).

The U.K. has an established FAME biodiesel industry that would continue to be protected under these measures. The U.K., however, as no domestic HVO renewable diesel production and the expiration of anti-dumping and countervailing measures on HVO renewable diesel would benefit the U.K.’s agricultural and transport industries, as well as users of oil-fired heating, according to the TRA.

“The TRA’s findings on biofuels shows how we can tailor existing measures to better suit the U.K. economy,” said TRA Chief Executive Oliver Griffiths. “Our proposals would ensure that British biodiesel producers continue to be protected from unfair international competition from subsidized U.S. products, while helping to drive down prices for users of a type of biodiesel that is not made in the U.K.”

A public comment period on the proposal will be open for 30 days. Additional information is available on the U.K. government website.