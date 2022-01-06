ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 13,970.8 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater in November, down from 29,689.5 metric tons in October but up from 10,262.3 metric tons in November 2020, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Jan. 6.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to more than a half dozen countries in November. Canada was the top destination at 9,808.1 metric tons, followed by Peru at 3,817.3 metric tons and Germany at 223 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports was at $18.58 million in November, down from $48.87 million in October, but up from $7.15 million in November 2020.

The U.S. exported a total of 549,690.4 metric tons of biodiesel during the first 11 months of 2021 at a value of $672.54 million, compared to 474,790.6 metric tons exported at a value of $381.35 million during the same period of 2020.

U.S. biodiesel imports for November reached 92,731.8 metric tons, up form 59,118.9 metric tons in October and 80,072.2 metric tons in November 2020.

The U.S. imported biodiesel from approximately 10 countries in November. Canada was the top source of U.S. biodiesel imports, at 33,764.6 metric tons, followed by Germany at 29,948 metric tons and Spain at 18,057.3 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel imports reached $142.48 million in November, up from $95.81 million in October and $71.55 million in November 2020.

Total U.S. biodiesel imports for the first 11 months of 2021 reached 581,788.1 metric tons at a value of $801.65 million, compared to 633,195.5 metric tons imported during the same period of 2020 at a value of $553.55 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.