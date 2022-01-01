By BBI International | January 12, 2022

BBI International announced this week that it will be starting a new magazine titled, Carbon Capture Magazine. There will be one print issue of the magazine published in 2022, along with a carbon capture industry directory and a map of storage and capture facilities. In addition to printed materials, the magazine will produce timely and relevant online industry stories, on a weekly basis, found at: www.carboncapturemagazine.com. There will also be a newsletter emailed bi-weekly.