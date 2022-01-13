By Iowa Biodiesel Board | January 13, 2022

Kicking off the 2022 Iowa legislative session with her Condition of the State address on January 11, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a promising call for passing biofuels legislation this year. She said she is introducing new legislation that will improve access to both 20 percent biodiesel (B20) and 15 percent ethanol (E15), and upgrade Iowa’s fuel infrastructure to offer higher blends. Grant Kimberley, Iowa Biodiesel Board executive director, issued the following statement:

“We commend Governor Reynolds for personally leading the effort in Iowa to pass meaningful legislation that sets Iowa on the path towards using more biodiesel, and at higher blend levels. Our state already leads the nation in production, and the time has come to be a leader in usage, too.

“The governor proposes that we invest in carbon-capture solutions to sustain and build on our leadership position in renewable energy. We couldn’t agree more. The call for low-carbon fuels will only grow as our nation’s energy supply undergoes an irrevocable shift. Widespread use of higher blends of biodiesel would be positive for Iowa’s economy, environment and rural communities – and would improve the fuel supply overall. As the nation’s top biodiesel producer, we thank Governor Reynolds for her leadership in keeping Iowa in the forefront of these forward-thinking changes.”