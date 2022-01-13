ADVERTISEMENT

Increased acreage and higher yields led to record high soybean production last year, according to the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service’s 2021 Crop Production Annual Summary released on Jan. 12.

According to the USDA, soybean production for 2021 totaled a record high 4.44 billion bushels, up 5 percent from 2020. With record high yields in 21 states, the average soybean yield is estimated at 51.4 bushels per acre, 0.4 bushel above 2020 and the second highest on record.

The USDA estimates that soybean stocks as of Dec. 1, 2021, were up 7 percent from the same date of the previous year. Soybeans stored in all positions totaled 3.15 billion bushels.