In a first-of-its-kind connection, Chevron Renewable Energy Group is using wind energy to lower the carbon intensity score of the biofuel produced at its Albert Lea facility. Using renewable energy to power the facility increases the value of the fuel produced, creating a win-win situation for the company. Chevron Renewable Energy Group lowers its emissions and increases the value of their fuel at the same time. Helping with this innovative project was Zero6 Energy (formerly Juhl Energy) a company that specializes in solving problems in the clean energy space.

Clean Energy Economy MN (CEEM) visited the biodiesel facility and wind turbine this past winter to learn more about the project. The partnership is featured in a new video and story, available here.

“This is a story that perfectly demonstrates the benefits of smart energy policy and innovation in the clean energy industry,” said CEEM Managing Director Amelia Cerling Hennes. “Zero6 Energy in partnership with Chevron Renewable Energy Group are showing the biofuels industry what is possible in terms of lowering carbon intensity scores industry wide while maintaining or even increasing profitability. The ingenuity on display here proves that clean energy solutions are powering Minnesota’s economy.”

The 2.4 MW wind turbine at the Albert Lea facility produces enough electricity on a net basis to offset the usage of the plant on a yearly basis. The turbine will save approximately 49,000 tons of carbon dioxide over the first 10 years, which is the equivalent of greenhouse gas emissions from 121 million miles driven by an average passenger vehicle.

“The wind turbine that we’ve installed at this facility is a proof of concept of the Low Carbon Fuel Standard’s provisions for installing a renewable electricity project. I think it’s a really important demonstration to the industry that it is actually possible to get this constructed and to adhere to all the compliance requirements so hopefully other companies will take that as an example and run with it,” said Chevron Renewable Energy Group’s Sustainability Manager, John Sens.

“Sometimes people will say that renewable energy is just a drop in the bucket, that it can’t go far enough, it can’t get us enough of the energy that we need to replace traditional forms of electrical generation. What we’ve done here proves the opposite of that and it shows the promise of what can be done,” said Clay Norrbom, president of Zero6 Energy.