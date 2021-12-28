ADVERTISEMENT

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Dec. 23 signed legislation that mandates all heating oil sold within the state contain at least 5 percent biodiesel by July 2022. The requirement expands to 10 percent starting in July 2025.

According to the governor’s office, the switch to bioheating fuel will reduce emissions of multiple pollutants and greenhouse gases (GHGs), improving public and environmental health. The use of renewable heating oil will also help the state reach its climate goals.

“Bioheat is a cleaner, more sustainable heating source than the petroleum oil currently used to warm most homes and businesses,” said State Sen. Todd Kaminsky said. “Switching to bioheat will reduce emissions known to cause health issues as well as harm to the environment. This is a step in the right direction that will protect the health of New Yorkers and help us meet our state’s climate goals outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. Thank you to Governor Hochul for signing this measure.”

“Reduction in greenhouse gasses as a result of increased biofuel usage, as well as reducing costly and inefficient single-use plastics will massively benefit both human health and environmental sustainability,” said Assemblymember Steve Englebright. “I am proud to have sponsored these critically important pieces of legislation that will go a long way to alleviating the environmental strain of harmful pollutants and wasteful plastic consumption, and I want to thank Governor Hochul for signing them into law.”

Additional information is available on the New York State website.