By KBR Inc. | January 25, 2022

KBR announced on Jan. 24 it has been awarded an engineering contract by Biojet AS for a concept study for its renewable energy facility in Ringerike, Norway.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will perform technology evaluations, early engineering and project development for Biojet's project to convert forestry residues to renewable and sustainable green fuels.

"KBR is pleased to support Biojet in their mission to provide the European market with renewable and sustainable fuels by 2026," said Jay Ibrahim, president – Sustainable Technology Solutions. "This award aligns with KBR's focus on combatting climate change and affirms our position as a leader in the sustainable biofuels arena."

For over 10 years, KBR has developed and/or designed dozens of renewable and sustainable fuels projects across the globe.