ADVERTISEMENT

The New Mexico House of Representatives on Feb. 17 failed for the second consecutive year to pass legislation that aims to implement a state Clean Fuel Standard. This year’s bill, SB 14, is now dead.

The bill, titled the Clean Fuel Standard Act, aimed to reduce the total carbon intensity (CI) of all transportation fuels by 20 percent in 2030 and 30 percent by 2040 when compared to a 2018 baseline. The New Mexico Senate on Feb. 3 voted 25 to 16 to approve the bill. The Feb. 17 House vote was evenly split 33 to 33. The bill is now dead.

The New Mexico Senate passed a similar bill during the 2021 legislative session. That bill, SB 11, required a 28 percent decrease in the CI of transportation fuel by 2040. The 2021 version of the bill was approved by the New Mexico Senate on March 11, 2021, by a vote of 25 to 14. The state’s House of Representatives, however, failed to take action on SB 11.