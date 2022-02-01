By ENG | February 23, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

ENG, a leading provider of innovative, project delivery solutions for the energy industry, on Feb. 22 announced it has been selected by a confidential client to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for a renewable fuels plant designed to produce approximately 100 million gallons per year of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel from renewable feed stocks.

This U.S.-based plant, which is scheduled to be ready for commissioning in 2024, represents a culmination of efforts and a focused strategy to expand on ENG's renewables project portfolio and increase ENG's capabilities following the recent successful delivery of a modular hydrogen facility that was designed, engineered, fabricated and delivered by ENG.

This project will utilize licensed processes from Haldor Topsoe A/S known as their "HydroFlex" and "Hydrogen Bridge" technologies to produce renewable jet and diesel fuels with a low carbon footprint.

"I am very proud to receive this project award, which represents another major milestone in the renewable energy space for ENG following our recent delivery of a modular hydrogen facility also designed, engineered and fabricated by ENG," said Bruce Williams, senior vice president renewables. "This project also continues our close collaboration with Haldor Topsoe, which produces among the most advanced renewable fuels technologies in the world."