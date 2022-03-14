By Bell Textron Inc., | March 14, 2022

Safran Helicopter Engines and Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. company, announced March 9 a collaboration initiative to explore technical performance and economic impacts of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on the Arrius 2R-powered Bell 505. A single, dedicated Bell 505 aircraft will conduct flights solely with the use of blended SAF. Both Bell and Safran Helicopter Engines will evaluate engine and aircraft performance data to better assess the collateral benefits associated with the incorporation of SAF, a significant tool being used to reach industry carbon reduction objectives.

Bruno Bellanger, executive vice president, programs, Safran Helicopter Engines said, “We strongly believe in SAF, as it contributes to significantly reduce CO2 emissions. As all our helicopter engines, the Arrius 2R, is already certified to operate on up to 50 percent SAF, and we are fully ready to assist all Bell 505 operators worldwide in their transition from conventional fossil fuels to SAF.”

“Bell has championed the usage of SAF as one of our many critical efforts in achieving carbon emission reductions in our rotorcraft operations,” said Doug May, vice president of Customer Experience. “We look forward to working with Safran Helicopter Engines to gain a comprehensive understanding of SAF incorporation that will inform future aircraft technology and operations and ultimately support greener aviation practices.”

With all its engine range already certified to operate on up to 50 percent SAF, Safran objective is to certify in the coming years the use of 100 percent SAF, which can potentially result in carbon lifecycle emissions reductions by up to 80 percent. In 2021, Safran conducted ground test campaign for a Makila 2 running on 100 percent SAF, and followed this with successful flight tests.

Safran Helicopter Engines is strongly committed to reducing carbon emissions at its sites worldwide by incorporating SAF at all its test benches. Since last June, the manufacturer has been using it at every site in France, initially at a level of 10 percent of total aviation fuel usage, with a target of 50 percent by 2025. It has also recently deployed SAF to its U.K. facility at Fareham.