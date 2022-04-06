ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 15,689 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 and greater in February, down from 26,383.6 metric tons in January and 17,149.8 metric tons in February 2021, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on April 5.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to approximately a half-dozen countries in February. Canada was the top destination for U.S. biodiesel exports at 11,502.1 metric tons, followed by Peru at 4,123.9 metric tons and Germany at 40.7 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports was at $17.68 million in February, down from $43.61 million in January and $10.78 million in February of last year.

Total biodiesel exports for the first two months of 2022 reached 42,072.6 metric tons at a value of $61.29 million, compared to 38,647.5 metric tons exported during the same period of 2021 at a value of $32.83 million.

The U.S. imported 17,992 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 and greater in February, down when compared to both the 60,711.8 metric tons imported in January and the 35,555.3 metric tons imported in February 2021.

The U.S. imported 17,896.4 metric tons of biodiesel from Canada in February, with imports of 75.1 metric tons from France and 19.8 metric tons from Malaysia.

The value of U.S. biodiesel imports was at $29.92 million in February, down from $82.68 million in January and $39.27 million in February 2021.

Total U.S. biodiesel imports for the first two months of this year reached 78,703.8 metric tons at a value of $112.6 million, compared to 67,781.6 metric tons imported during the same period of last year at a value of $72.79 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.