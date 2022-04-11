By Tidewater Renewables Ltd. | April 11, 2022

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic renewable natural gas (RNG) and feedstock partnership with Rimrock RNG Inc., and Rimrock Cattle Company Ltd. RCC and its affiliates are one of the largest cattle feeding operations in North America. The partnership will secure feedstock supply for both Tidewater Renewables' RNG and renewable diesel business units, while also accelerating the diversification of the corporation's low carbon intensity fuels product offering. The Partnership will provide a material addition to Tidewater Renewables' RNG production capabilities and is expected to be secured by 10 to 20-year offtake agreements with investment grade counterparties.

Feedlot inventory and feedstock ownership partnership

The partnership creates alignment between Rimrock and Tidewater Renewables, secures feedstock supply for Tidewater Renewables and allows each party to focus on their core competencies to build and advance RNG projects. Tidewater Renewables will invest $30 million in exchange for a 50 percent ownership of RCC, including its associated cattle feeding operations and cattle inventory. The $30 million investment will be paid for in four equal quarterly instalments with the first instalment beginning in April 2022. RCC has existing Feedlot Infrastructure in operation and is expected to generate gross annual EBITDA of $10-20 million. Tidewater Renewables' ownership will be accounted for under the equity method of accounting.

Feedlot inventory and feedstock ownership partnership highlights

) in the form of tallow once the facility is operating at full capacity. In combination with Tidewater Renewables' other feedstock sourcing activities, the partnership substantially de-risks the feedstock supply requirements of the HDRD facility. RCC is also expected to produce substantially all the feedstock for the RNG facilities that make up the partnership, de-risking the feedstock supply requirement of the RNG Facilities.

RNG facilities partnership

Upon entering into the partnership, Tidewater Renewables and Rimrock plan to build and evaluate a number of projects across North America through a separate partnership (the RNG facilities partnership). Tidewater Renewables and Rimrock plan to begin construction on their first Alberta-based RNG facility at High River. The High River Facility is expected to have a gross capital cost of $65-70 million and has received material government grant support. Tidewater Renewables' net equity investment is expected to be approximately $10 million, and the corporation will retain a 51 percent ownership in the RNG facilities partnership. The High River Facility is expected to generate gross annual EBITDA of approximately $10 million (approximately $5 million net to Tidewater Renewables). Tidewater Renewables and Rimrock are also evaluating three additional RNG facilities located in Alberta and Nebraska. Each project is expected to attract material government support which dramatically improves project economics. Tidewater Renewables is pursuing 10-20 year investment grade offtake agreements and has received multiple related term sheets.

RNG facilities partnership highlights

Material government support and investment grade offtakes drive long term contracted cashflows with strong rates of return

Ability to self-fund future projects through a combination of prior RNG Facilities Partnership project cashflow, government support and low-cost project financing tied to investment grade offtakes

Leverage Tidewater Renewables' natural gas storage asset, sour natural gas processing expertise and industry leading natural gas marketing and logistics experience

Tidewater Renewables will also retain a right of first refusal (ROFR) on all future RNG facilities evaluated by Rimrock.

Under the terms of the partnership, RCC will continue to operate the feedlot infrastructure and Tidewater Renewables will operate the RNG facilities, each leveraging their own corporate expertise. The Feedlot Infrastructure also includes 7,200 acres of land in Alberta and Saskatchewan, providing further low-cost feedstock supply for the HDRD Facility and significant economic upside.

Tidewater Renewables intends to fund these investments through a combination of its $150 million credit facility, a $26 million RNG credit facility to be obtained by a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary (the RNG credit facility), government grants, and project financing. RCC has received material government support to date, which is expected to continue and dramatically improve project economics and viability. The RNG credit facility is fully committed, has a term of 15 months and has an initial coupon of approximately 6.5 percent, which escalates every three months. The RNG credit facility is subject to certain conditions that we anticipate will be met in advance of any funding requirements.

Operational update

Tidewater Renewables' base business continues to exceed expectations, with quarterly adjusted EBITDA forecasted to be 10-20 percent above Q4-2021 throughout 2022. The corporation has also seen a material improvement in renewable diesel margins, with both diesel and British Columbia Low Carbon Fuel Standard credit prices heavily outpacing the cost of feedstock. In addition, Tidewater Renewables expects to realize an incremental margin associated with the Canadian Clean Fuel Standard credits, which are expected to come into effect in early 2023. Furthermore, the two critical feedstock partnerships announced over the last six months have reduced Tidewater Renewables' projected feedstock costs. The corporation remains confident that the value increase in its previously announced BC LCFS credit sales will offset any inflationary pressure associated with capital costs of the HDRD Facility, which remains on schedule for Q1-2023 operations.

Advisors

National Bank Financial Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor and Norton Rose Fulbright acted as legal counsel to Tidewater Renewables in connection with the partnership and the RNG facilities partnership.

INFOR Financial Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to Rimrock and RCC in connection with the partnership and the RNG facilities partnership. Beaumont Church acted as legal counsel to RCC.