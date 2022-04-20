By Refuel Energy Inc. | April 20, 2022

Refuel Energy Inc. announced April 19 that planning is underway for the construction of a 3,000-barrels-per-day renewable fuel plant in Southern Ontario.

The proposed facility would supply the aviation and terrestrial fuel needs of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), home to 6 million Canadians, while lowering the CO 2 emissions for the end users by up to 80 percent; it is also strategically located for exporting to the US Northeast.

“This is an important milestone in the development of Refuel YYZ. We are thrilled to be building such a strong team with Topsøe and Fluor to produce our renewable fuels, ensuring a successful project execution,” said Zohrab Mawani, director and co-founder of Refuel. “There is much exciting news to share as we continue development and get closer to a low carbon future.”

The plant would utilize Haldor Topsøe’s proprietary HydroFlex and H2bridge technologies for the production of hydrogenation-derived renewable diesel (HDRD) and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Planned feedstocks include a mix of waste fats, oils and greases (FOG), such as regionally sourced used cooking oil, animal fats and non-edible crop oils.

“We are very pleased that Refuel has selected Topsøe’s HydroFlex and H2bridgetechnologies for this state of the art, standalone renewable diesel and SAF facility. Our market-leading technologies are complementary and together they will produce some of the lowest carbon intensity renewable fuels in the world,” says Henrik Rasmussen, managing director, The Americas at Topsøe.

Fluor Corp. is the contractor for Refuel YYZ and will be providing front end engineering and design (FEED) services, as well as detailed engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) support.

The company expects to make a final investment decision in 2023. If approved, production at the new facility would start in 2025.