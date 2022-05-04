ADVERTISEMENT

CVR Energy Inc. on May 2 announced it has successfully completed conversion and startup of the renewable diesel unit at its Wynnewood refinery in Oklahoma. The company also said it is continuing to advance its renewables restructuring plan.

During a first quarter earnings call held May 3, CVR President and CEO David Lamp said the planned turnaround at Wynnewood began at the end of February and was completed on schedule during the first week of April. The company also completed conversion of the hydrocracker to renewable diesel service, he added. According to Lamp, the renewable diesel unit has begun operations and is currently running at approximately 50 percent capacity as the company works toward certification of the renewable diesel product.

In addition, Lamp said CVR is continuing to make progress with the feedstock pretreatment unit that will be installed at the Wynnewood location. Long-lead equipment has been ordered, he said, with the project currently in the permitting phase. Due to ongoing supply chain issues, CVR is aiming to have the pretreatment unit complete by the send quarter of next year.

Lamp also discussed CVR’s plans to break out its renewable fuels business as a separate entity, as announced in February. That reorganization plan has been approved by the company’s board of directors and new entities have been created for the various assets, Lamp said.