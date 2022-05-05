ADVERTISEMENT

Total operable biofuels production capacity for ethanol, biodiesel, renewable diesel and related fuels expanded to 21.123 billion gallons per year in February, up 11 MMgy when compared to the 21.112 billion gallons of capacity in place in January, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on April 29.

Fuel ethanol capacity was at 17.423 billion gallons per year in February, up 24 MMgy when compared to the 17.399 billion gallons in place the previous month. When compared to February 2021, ethanol capacity was down 32 MMgy.

Biodiesel production capacity fell to 2.232 billion gallons per year in February, down 13 MMgy when compared to the 2.245 billion gallons of capacity in place the previous month. When compared to the same month of last year, biodiesel capacity in February was down 162 MMgy.

Capacity for renewable diesel and other biofuels, defined to include renewable heating oil, renewable jet fuel, renewable naphtha, renewable gasoline and other biofuels and biointermediates, was at 1.468 billion gallons per year in February, flat with the previous month. When compared to February 2021, capacity for these fuels was up 677 MMgy.

Total feedstocks consumption for February was at approximately 24.348 billion pounds, down from 27.827 billion pounds the previous month, but up significantly when compared to the 18.85 billion pounds of feedstock consumed in February 2021.

Biofuel producers consumed 22.74 billion pounds of corn in February, down from 25.957 billion pounds in January, but up when compared to the 18.644 billion pounds consumed in February 2021.

Grain sorghum consumption was at 133 million pounds in February, down slightly from 139 million pounds the previous month. The EIA withheld the volume of grain sorghum consumed by biofuel producers in February 2021 in order to avoid disclosure of individual company data.

Approximately 741 million pounds of soybean oil went to biofuel production in February, down from 791 million pounds in January , but up when compared to the 552 million pounds consumed in February 2021.

Corn oil consumption was at 188 million pounds in February, down from 249 million pounds the previous month, but up when compared to the 155 million pounds that went to biofuel production in February of last year.

The EIA withheld the volume of canola oil that went to biofuel production in February, but reported that 64 million pounds of canola oil was used to produce biofuel in January 2022, along with 85 million pounds in February 2021.

Biofuel producers consumed 306 million pounds of yellow grease, 130 million pounds of beef tallow, 38 million pounds of white grease and 13 million pounds of poultry fat in February. Consumption levels in January were 364 million pounds, 141 million pounds, 43 million pounds and 15 million pounds, respectively. In February 2021, biofuel producers consumed 198 million pounds of yellow grease, 66 million pounds of beef tallow, 50 million pounds of white grease and 34 million pounds of poultry fat.

The EIA reported that an additional 59 million pounds of feedstock classified as “other” recycled feeds and wastes went to biofuel production in February, down from 64 million pounds the previous month, but up from 52 million pounds in February 2022.

Additional data is available on the EIA website.