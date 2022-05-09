ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration has announced it will hold a virtual open meeting the Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee via WebEx on May 12.

The REEEAC provides the Secretary of Commerce with advice from the private sector on the development and administration of programs and policies to expand the export competitiveness of U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency products and services.

During the May 12 meeting, the committee is scheduled to discuss major issues affecting the competitiveness of the U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency industries. The discussion is expected to cover the themes of trade promotion and market access, global decarbonization, clean energy supply chain, and technology and innovation. The committee will also review recommendations developed by subcommittees in these areas.

The REEEAC includes more than 30 members, including representatives of Lignetics, the Renewable Fuels Association and the U.S. Grains Council. Additional information on the meeting is available on the Federal Register website.