By Renewable Energy Group Inc. | May 13, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Renewable Energy Group Inc. announced on May 2 the acquisition of Dawson Oil Company, a bulk fuel distributor and cardlock owner, located in Northern California. Dawson Oil is a full solution provider, offering diesel, gasoline, DEF and lubricants.

Dawson Oil Company brings approximately 24 million gallons of fuel sales per year to the REG portfolio. The company operates six cardlocks in Northern and Central California, serving nearly 4,500 customers in the Greater Sacramento Valley. Dawson Oil will continue to serve existing customers and expand fuel offering to include REG EnDura Fuels to various end users such as commercial, agriculture, industrial, government and recreation vehicles and fleets.

“This acquisition is a strategic growth opportunity for us as California continues to lead the way in the adoption and transition to cleaner, lower carbon fuels,” said Cynthia (CJ) Warner, REG President and CEO. “Combining REG’s bio-based diesel expertise with the market and operational know-how of the Dawson Oil team will further position REG as the clean fuel transition partner of choice.”

Dawson Oil has been family owned and operated for over 50 years, after being started in 1970 by Mel and Ellie Dawson. The Company has a strong reputation in the community, committed to providing customers with the products and services they expect, when they need them.

“I am proud of the heritage and business our team has built at Dawson Oil,” said owner Kasey Fray. “I believe joining REG will grow our operation into the next chapter by introducing renewable fuels and providing our customers with the sustainable solutions they need, while maintaining the quality of service they expect.”

This news builds upon REG’s announcement from earlier this year that it had acquired Amber Resources, a leading fuel distributor in Southern California. The acquisition of Dawson Oil is REG’s latest move in building upon its downstream strategy of delivering fuel directly to end users.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to provide EnDura Fuels directly to end users in the Northern California market through the infrastructure Dawson Oil has available,” said Bob Kenyon, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at REG. “This combined team will provide current and future customers with the clean fuel solutions they need to meet their sustainability goals.”