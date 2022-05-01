By BBI International | May 18, 2022

Ethanol Producer Magazine announced this week the keynote speakers for the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo (FEW) taking place, June 13-15, 2022, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“This is a truly dynamic time for renewable fuels,” said Tim Portz, program director for the FEW. “There’s an incredible opportunity before us as the country drives towards low-carbon energy production and use—and this year’s FEW will capture that excitement. We’re looking forward to hearing from association leadership, along with two of the industry’s top CEOs, to better understand what’s being done to ensure that ethanol remains a significant contributor to our country’s low-carbon, clean energy economy ambitions.”

The 38th annual FEW Policy Keynote Address will be given by Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy. Skor is expected to discuss the industry’s focus on permanently restoring year-round access to E15, among many other industry priorities.

Following Skor’s address, a panel of industry association leaders will unpack the industry’s top policy and regulatory achievements, challenges and objectives. This year’s policy roundtable includes: Chris Bliley, senior vice president of regulatory affairs, Growth Energy; Troy Bredenkamp, senior vice president, government and public affairs, Renewable Fuels Association; and Brian Jennings, CEO, American Coalition for Ethanol.

For the first time at the FEW, a Producer Keynote Address will be given by Todd Becker, President, CEO and Director of Green Plains Inc. Under Becker’s leadership, Green Plains is transforming its fleet of ethanol plants into more diversified biorefineries. The company has embraced its role as a disruptor in what Becker sees as a renaissance of ethanol production brought on by new, high-value production derivatives—protein, oil, clean sugar, high-purity alcohol and more. Recently, Green Plains announced that ongoing product and technology innovation has led to the unprecedented production of greater than 60 percent protein concentrations at its Wood River, Nebraska, biorefinery. Becker is expected to discuss this and other exciting developments within Green Plains.

Bruce Rastetter, CEO of Summit Agricultural Group, will close out the general session with a highly anticipated update on the planned Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline, which will capture and permanently store up to 20 million tons per year of carbon dioxide from dozens of Upper Midwest ethanol plants. Earlier this month, Summit completed its equity fundraising, which resulted in more than $1 billion in total equity commitments.

“The General Session at the FEW has become one of the most important annual moments for ethanol producers, where attendees can hear about the current state of the industry, how it’s changing, and where it’s going,” said John Nelson, vice president of operations, sales and marketing at BBI International. “Perhaps the hottest topic being discussed this year is the ethanol industry’s role in lowering the carbon intensity of transportation fuels—not just ethanol itself, but fuels that can be made from it such as sustainable aviation fuel. We are thrilled to have some of the biggest names in the industry with us, in person, to talk about that, and so much more.”

