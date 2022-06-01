By Donnell Rehagen | June 01, 2022

A few years ago, my wife, Shelly, and I visited Greece. It filled me with wonder to think about how challenging life must have been, and yet the ancient Greeks built massive architectural structures without the modern tools and machines we have today.



When I think about the past 30 years of the biodiesel industry, I am reminded of the Greek God, Sisyphus. In Greek mythology, he pushed a giant boulder uphill for eternity. I’d say our industry, like other alternative fuels, has felt that way a number of times. However, I’d say fuels like biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel are better represented by Athena. She was known to represent wisdom and the virtues of justice, skill and victory. We have never let the challenges overtake our spirits. Instead, we have held our heads high and strategized our next moves. At last, we’re reaching a point we had long dreamed of—perhaps even beyond what we initially envisioned. The tables have turned. Our fuels are in demand to help people meet their goals and help America reach a low-carbon future. We’re here and we’re making an impact now, not waiting until decades into the future.



As the biodiesel industry celebrates its 30th anniversary, I am reminded that the soybean farmers and leaders who founded our organization had great faith, foresight and fortitude. These humble beginnings in 1992, and the small group of leaders and visionaries who started our industry, are the reason that it, even today, seems like a family—and now, a growing family.In 1992, no biodiesel had been produced commercially yet, and today, we produce 3 billion gallons a year of biodiesel and renewable diesel.



The emphasis on carbon reduction across the globe has opened new doors. Net zero commitments from governments and corporations have raised interest in low-carbon fuels like never before. We are making great strides in markets like marine, rail and aviation that previously had been, at best, neutral to us. Likewise, when considering options to help reduce carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions from their vehicles and equipment, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and fleets are also taking a much deeper look at us. While electric solutions are still under development, clean, advanced biofuels such as biodiesel and renewable diesel are readily available now for use in existing diesel engines. Most OEMs, including Ford, General Motors, Stellantis, Cummins and many others, currently support the use of 20% biodiesel blends in their diesel equipment. However, forward-looking fleets from coast to coast—including several in California, Chicago, Madison, Washington, D.C. and New York City—are looking to higher blends of biodiesel, even up to B100, to lower their carbon footprint even more dramatically.



Our vision statement says that “Biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel will be recognized as mainstream low-carbon fuel options with superior performance and emission characteristics.” There is room for all these fuels at our industry’s family table. In that spirit, the National Biodiesel Board has added another leaf. This January, we made it official: We are now Clean Fuels Alliance America. This new brand will transform our image and position us as a proven, innovative part of America’s clean energy mix, now and in the future. In the process, we’re inspiring America’s energy and transportation leaders to discover new sources of scalable, cleaner fuels.

Biodiesel remains a foundation of our association. Our country couldn’t be having real conversations about carbon reduction targets today if it weren’t for the work of those in biodiesel.



Athena was known as “one who fights in front.” As Clean Fuels Alliance America, we move to the front, proudly blazing a new path forward in clean energy.





