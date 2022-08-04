ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 81,132.2 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 and greater in June, down from both 100,259.3 metric tons in May and 92,633 metric tons in June 2021, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Aug. 4.

The U.S. exported biodiesel to approximately 10 countries in June. Canada was the top destination at 67,598.6 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 7,003.9 metric tons and Peru at 5,709.3 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel exports was at $166.75 million in June, down from $172.04 million the previous month, but up from $115.63 million during the same month of last year.

Total U.S. biodiesel exports for the first half of 2022 reached 322,930.3 metric tons at a value of $575.47 million, compared to 319,603.1 metric tons at a value of $347.6 million exported during the same period of 2021.

The U.S. imported 50,043.6 metric tons of biodiesel and biodiesel blends of B30 or greater in June, up from 43,542 metric tons in May but down from 63,020.1 metric tons in June 2021.

The U.S. imported biodiesel from approximately nine countries in June. Canada was the top supplier of biodiesel to the U.S. at 24,895.8 metric tons, followed by South Korea at 15,077.8 metric tons and Germany at 9,894.8 metric tons.

The value of U.S. biodiesel imports was at $93.24 million in June, up from both $70.58 million the previous month and $86.08 million in June of last year.

Total U.S. biodiesel imports for the first six months of this year reached 351,053 metric tons at a value of $556.47 million, compared to 290,483.8 metric tons imported during the same period of last year at a value of $350.39 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.