By Ethanol Producer Magazine | August 10, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

BBI International publicly announced the dates for the 39th Annual International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo last week. Next year’s FEW will take place June 10-12, 2023 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

“We are thrilled to be bringing the FEW back to Omaha for the first time since 2018,” says John Nelson, vice president, sales & marketing for Ethanol Producer Magazine. “Our 2018 FEW was one of the largest FEW conferences we’ve had in a decade, making it the perfect location for the 2023 FEW.”

The 2023 program will include presentations under the following tracks:

•Track 1: Production & Operations – Biological Processes •Track 2: Production & Operations – Mechanical Processes and Plant Control •Track 3: Coproducts & Product Diversification •Track 4: Leadership & Financial Management •Biodiesel & Renewable Diesel Summit, with an additional focus of Sustainable Aviation Fuel •Carbon Capture & Storage Summit

Speaker presentation abstracts will be accepted through Feb. 10, 2023. To submit a presentation abstract, click here.

The website for the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo is now LIVE online.

To learn more visit: www.FuelEthanolWorkshop.com





