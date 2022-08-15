ADVERTISEMENT

Thailand’s production of biodiesel is expected to decline for the third consecutive year in 2022, according to a report filed with the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service’s Global Agricultural Information Network. Biodiesel consumption is also expected to fall.

According to the report, Thailand is expected to produce 1.33 billion liters (351.35 million gallons) of biodiesel in 2022, down from 1.658 billion liters in 2021, 1.843 billion liters in 2020 and 1.845 billion liters in 2019.

The country currently has 13 biodiesel plants, a number that has held steady since 2020. Nameplate capacity is expected to be at 2.58 billion liters in 2022, flat with both 2020 and 2021. Capacity use is forecast at 51.6 percent for 2022, down from 64.3 percent last year, 71.4 percent in 2020 and 75.5 percent in 2019.

Thailand’s biodiesel producers are expected to take in 1.265 million metric tons of palm oil-derived feedstocks this year, along with 5,000 metric tons of used cooking oil.

Thailand is not expected to import any biodiesel this year. Biodiesel exports are expected to reach 65 million liters, up from 7 million liters in 2021 and 3 million liters in 2020.

Biodiesel consumption is expected to fall to 1.24 billion liters, down from 1.672 billion liters in 2020 and 1.871 billion liters in 2020. Biodiesel used in on-road applications is expected to fall to 970 million liters in 2022, down from 1.28 billion liters in 2021 and 1.475 billion liters in 2020. Biodiesel is expected to account for 5 percent of Thailand’s on-road diesel use this year, down from 7.3 percent last year and 8.2 percent in 2020. The country is expected to consume 14.543 billion liters of B7 this year, along with 7.028 billion liters of D10 and 360 million liters of B20.

A full copy of the report can be downloaded from the USDA FAS GAIN website.