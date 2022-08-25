ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. was home to 72 biodiesel plants with a combined capacity of 2.255 billion gallons per year as of Jan. 1, 2022, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Aug. 8. Capacity fell by three plants and 154 MMgy when compared to Jan. 1, 2021.

The bulk of U.S. biodiesel capacity is located in Petroleum Administration for Defense District (PADD) 2, which includes the Midwest. PADD 2 currently has 37 biodiesel plants with a combined 1.444 billion gallons per year of capacity. The number of plants remained steady when compared to 2021, but capacity fell by 39 MMgy.

PADD 3, located along the Gulf Coast, currently has 12 biodiesel plants with a combined nameplate capacity of 455 MMgy, compared to 15 plants with a combined 580 MMgy of capacity that were in place in 2021.

PADD 5, which includes the West Coast, Alaska and Hawaii, lost one biodiesel plant between 2021 and 2022, but experienced an increase in total nameplate capacity. The district currently has nine facilities with a combined 199 MMgy of capacity, compared to 10 facilities with 194 MMgy of capacity that were in place last year.

The number of biodiesel plants in PADD 1, located along the East Coast, expanded in 2022 to 14, up from 13 the prior year. Capacity was also up, reaching 157 MMgy, compared to 152 MMgy in 2021.

No biodiesel plants are currently located in PADD 4, which is comprised of the Rocky Mountain region.

Additional data is available on the EIA website.