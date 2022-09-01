By Clean Fuels Alliance America | September 01, 2022

The governing board of Clean Fuels Alliance America has appointed Danielle Brannan of San Diego-based New Leaf Biofuel, to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Eric Kayser, who left his employment with Imperial Western Products earlier this summer.

“We are excited to have someone of Danielle’s caliber join the board during this critical time for our industry as lawmakers and corporate America alike look for ways to decarbonize our fuel supply while improving health and creating jobs,” said Donnell Rehagen, CEO of Clean Fuels. “As the executive vice president of a successful biodiesel plant in Southern California, Danielle understands some of the unique challenges and opportunities facing our industry.”

Brannan joined New Leaf Biofuel in 2010 to follow her environmental passion and contribute her skills to a community-based company. In her time there, she has managed virtually every aspect of the company including raw material procurement, sales, logistics, HR, regulatory compliance and government outreach.

“I’m honored to join the Clean Fuels Governing Board and help shape the future of our industry, which is essential for our communities, our environment, our economy and our health,” Brannan said. “Clean Fuels has an exciting future as we shore up existing support while forging new relationships, building new markets and educating consumers, policymakers and regulators about the benefits of our fuels. Whether through its technical work, environmental analysis, advocacy or outreach, Clean Fuels plays a pivotal role in taking the pulse of where we are and where we want to be.”

In addition to her new role on the Clean Fuels Governing Board, she is a board member of the Clean Fuels Foundation and the San Diego Clean Cities Coalition.

Brannan has bachelor’s degrees in political science and psychology from the University of California, San Diego.